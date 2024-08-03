Neighbor’s Daughter Wanted Her Favorite Necklace, But When She Refuses To Give It To Her It Leads To A Heated Confrontation

When you have a keepsake from a relative or friend who passed away, you usually don’t want to give it up.

So, how would you react if someone wanted to take it from you, and then someone else chimed in, saying you were being unreasonable?

Would you stay calm? Or would you snap on them and let them have it?

In the following story, this very thing happens to a young lady who refuses to be disrespected.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for calling my neighbor and her daughter entitled, spoiled brats? I (16) have a certain necklace that’s very special to me. It’s not expensive or anything; it’s just a pendant with a snake design on a leather string. When I was younger, one of my uncles and I read “The Neverending Story” together. He gave me the necklace (the one that the main character in the story wears) since I loved the book so much. My uncle passed away on my birthday that year, not long after giving me the necklace. These days, that necklace is my safety item. It helps me feel secure; it’s sort of a tribute to my uncle, and I wear it every day. Two days ago my neighbor and her kids (7M, 9F, 10M) came over our house for a while. My 9-year-old neighbor found the necklace while I was showing the kids my room and really liked it, and asked if she could hold it.

No means no.

I told her she could, but then she held it for the rest of the visit and refused to give it back. When they were about to leave, I told her I needed it back, but she said that my necklace was really cool and she wanted it. I told her she could buy her own, but she didn’t want to wait. When I told her more firmly, she started screaming and crying. Her mom and my mom came in asking what was wrong, and I told them that I told her she couldn’t keep my necklace. My neighbor was mad at me and told me, “It’s just a necklace,” and that I’m older, so I need to share. My mom tried cutting in to tell her that the necklace was mine, but my neighbor wouldn’t listen and called me a bully.

Enraged, she blew up at them.

After a minute, I just snapped. I asked her why she was encouraging her entitled, spoiled brat of a daughter. Then I added, “Maybe it’s because you’re spoiled and entitled, too.” Everyone was shocked after I said that, because normally I’m the type to stay quiet. My mom acted annoyed at me until the neighbors left. After they were gone, though, she said she couldn’t blame me. I ended up getting my necklace back, so everything turned out fine. But I’m starting to feel a little bad over this. AITA?

Eek! The lady and her kids should be more respectful toward others.

Let’s check out what people over at Reddit had to say about this story.

