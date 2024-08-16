August 16, 2024 at 10:18 am

“The Oracle of Costco” Predicts A Price Hike For The Store’s Notoriously Cheap Rotisserie Chicken

by Matthew Gilligan

Uh oh…this sure doesn’t sound good…

A man who refers to himself as the “Oracle of Costco” posted a video on TikTok and said that he thinks the popular megastore is going to increase its price on a popular item in the next six months.

The man told TikTok viewers, “I’ve been called many things in my life, but now I’m called the Oracle of Costco.”

He explained, “10 years ago, I predicted that they were going to get rid of the Polish hotdog, and they did. I also predicted that they were going to get rid of just [being] able to walk in the food court and get something to eat. And they stopped doing that too now. Now you have to show your Costco ID card.”

His next dire prediction is that “Rotisserie chicken at Costco is going up to $6.99 within 12 months. I think it already is in Canada it’s going up to $6.99. That’s my prediction, by the end of this year.”

The man added, “It’s gonna happen because I’ve never been wrong about these things. My track record is excellent. I love Costco, everything about it. Costco is my life.”

The Oracle of Costco has spoken!

Take a look at the video.

Stock up on rotisserie chickens now…

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This viewer has a suggestion…

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Say it ain’t so, Costco!

