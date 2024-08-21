Their Landlord Removed The Bike Rack In Front Of Their Restaurant, So This Manager Had It Sneakily Replaced While They Were Out of Town

I don’t think it’s ever a good idea to REMOVE a bike rack in front of any kind of business.

Don’t you want to encourage people to 1. ride bikes, and 2. come into your business?

That sounds like a good business plan to me!

And I think this restaurant manager agrees with me.

Check out what they had to say in this story from Reddit.

You illegally remove a bike rack in front of my home/business, just wait. “I live in the same building that I work in. I manage a sandwich shop in a heavily urban area.

Bad idea, dude…

The landlord of the building is an angry old man, who we all love, but can be crotchety at times. He took upon himself to remove the bike rack in front of my building, illegally. His thinking was it would cut down on people leaning on it to smoke cigarettes.

Time to get in touch with some folks…

So I emailed the department of transportation, stating that if they continue to be removed, we’ll potentially miss out on business from cyclists, on the theory that if they have no place to securely lock up their bikes. My landlord is on vacation. When he comes back on Wednesday, there will be a brand new 20 foot bike rack installed directly in front of the building, courtesy of the city.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

This Reddit user was impressed.

And this individual nailed it.

He probably shouldn’t have opened his mouth…

But people like that rarely heed warnings.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.