Their Neighbor Complained About The Length Of Their Grass, So They Planted New Grass That Spreads Quickly But Stays Short

My grass too long? Now my grass is your grass… “My neighbor is a royal pain in the rear. He doesn’t work (he’s on some sort of disability that doesn’t seem to be a physical one) mows his lawn at least once a week, and sometimes more frequently than that. Our lawns are separate, except for a small border, about eight feet long. The entire plot between the end of my driveway and his lawn is about an eight by ten or twelve rectangle. The rest of the border is a small wooded island between, so we only touch grass at the end where the street is. He had his property surveyed soon after I moved in, because I was mowing slightly over the line, and the survey stake with the flag has been there for the last five years.

He would walk over when I was outside and mention that my lawn needed to be mowed, even though it was not overgrown. More than once I thought about letting the patch grow, a bit just to irritate him, but that would lower me to his level, and I came up with a much better petty revenge. I had a conversation about this with a friend who does groundskeeping at a local golf course, and he recommended that I kill the grass on the small plot and reseed with Bermuda grass. If you’ve ever seen the green on a golf course, it is kept very short, and the grass is lush and thick. So in the early summer I did exactly what he suggested. I made sure that I did not cross the line when I sprayed with Roundup, and he had a fit when I had a bare patch.

I prepped the area and put some Bermuda sod down (four rolls at $10 a roll) and watered it three times a day until it took hold. Watering that small patch took about two minutes. Now comes the fun part. Bermuda grass can be cut very short, much shorter that he could mow the fescue grass growing on his side, and it ****** him off that my grass was now shorter than his. And my lawn there was lush, thick, and very green, separated from his by a very straight line of demarcation where the survey stake was. Imagine a putting a putting green in the middle of your yard; the contrast was striking, as it is on the golf course. He tried once to cut his grass short where it met mine, but it created dirt spots because you can’t mow it as short as Bermuda grass.

Fun part number two. Bermuda grass spreads, sending out little tendrils along the ground and also underground. They merged into his grass but you couldn’t really see them unless you looked for them. By the end of the summer they had infiltrated a short distance into his grass, but it wasn’t obvious. Fun part number three. Where I live, I’m not far enough south that the Bermuda grass is active all year. Around the beginning of November it goes dormant, and turns brown. So my whole patch was brown all winter and a good part of the spring. It looked like dead grass (he told me more than once it looked like I was going to have to redo my patch in the spring) and maybe I should read a book on how to plant and grow grass first.

Around May my (dead) lawn there turned green in a matter of a few days. Because the color is different, and it had spread onto his side, the line of demarcation was no longer straight, nor was the nice Bermuda grass only on my side. By mid summer about a foot of his side was basically Green and lush, but he really couldn’t whine about it, because it looked nice. When it went dormant in the fall, his yard had “dead grass” also. Four years later there is no demarcation between our lawns other than the survey stake with the little flag on it. I carefully mow just my side, to keep it short. He now adjusts his lawn mower to keep his Bermuda grass short, but it just makes it look like my lawn goes much further over than the stake suggests. Next door neighbor no longer complains to me, but the neighbor on the other side gets to hear it and keeps me up to date.”

