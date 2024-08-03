Their Neighbor Threw Trash Everywhere, So They Brought It Right Back To Their Front Door

When your neighbors don’t have common courtesy, you have to find creative ways to get justice.

For this unfortunate neighbor, there was trash everywhere at their apartment complex.

They found out who did it and made them pay.

Here’s the full story…

I dumped trash on my neighbors doorstep and don’t feel guilty Back story: I woke up yesterday and went outside. I live in an apartment but I have a back patio. I noticed trash everywhere. I have a security cam though and I went back and checked my security cam footage. The neighbor had her guest take out the trash.

Things got messy…

Except she didn’t take it to the dumpster. She threw it against the dog run fence and the bag broke open spewing trash everywhere. She just laughed and left it there. So I collected the trash and dumped it on her doorstep where it belonged.

He got his revenge…

I don’t feel the least bit guilty. I’m not going to pay rent to live in a trash filled apartment complex. I don’t understand how people can litter and feel fine about it.

They say the trash takes itself out, but sometimes you have to bring it to them!

These people have some nerve.

