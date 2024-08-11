Their Old Roommate Yelled At Their Dog And Refused To Give Them Their Deposit Back, So They Made Sure To Ruin Their Internet Connection So They Couldn’t Play Xbox

I’m a pretty forgiving person, but when I hear that someone treated a dog like garbage, that person is on my **** list forever.

And the person you’re going to learn about in this story from a Reddit user sounds like a no-good scoundrel!

Check out how they got revenge on them for their dastardly deeds!

Verbally abuse my dog and refuse to give back my deposit? Enjoy not having internet. “My old roommate is the type of person who is ADDICTED to their Xbox and fills the entire house with the sounds of their delightful shouting.

I moved out months ago and they refused to give me back my deposit on the grounds that there “might” be damage. Might. (Fighting this one legally). Before I left, they would frequently yell curse words at my dog for being anywhere outside of my room and even screamed some at me when I said I was moving out. They apparently forgot I was in charge of internet so what do I do?

The day before I left I changed the settings to where the connection to their Xbox shuts off between specific hours of the day (peak gaming hours). Not illegal, but very frustrating for the person who would literally scream if their game lagged. They are also not the smartest so good luck figuring this one out.”

Play stupid games…

Win stupid prizes!

