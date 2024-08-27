Their Roommate Refused To Clean His Dishes, So He Planted A Mushroom In Them. But The Roomie’s Girlfriend Dumped Him Because Of It And Things Are Tense.

What happens when passive-aggressive cleaning tactics go too far?

AITA for planting a mushroom in my roommate’s dirty dishes to make a point? I (25M) have a roommate, Jake (26M), who has a serious issue with leaving dirty dishes in the sink. We’ve had several discussions about this, but nothing changes. The mess was getting out of hand, and it was really starting to affect my mental state. Last week, I decided to take a more extreme approach to make my point. I found a mushroom growing outside and decided to plant it in one of the dishes that had been in the sink for a couple of weeks. I thought maybe seeing actual fungus growing in his dishes would make him realize how bad things had gotten.

I didn’t mean to cause any drama, but Jake’s girlfriend ended up finding the dish first. She was horrified, and the situation led to a big argument between them. Apparently, this incident made her realize how much of a slob Jake is, and it ended up being a breaking point for their relationship. Now Jake is furious with me, blaming me for his breakup and calling me a jerk for creating such a situation.

I really didn’t intend for things to escalate like this, but at the same time his habits are disgusting and need to change regardless of whether his dishes are fertile ground for portobellos. I feel bad about it so I texted his girlfriend to explain that it was just a joke but she’s had it with him and seems to be done whether it was real or not. I’m worried this is going to ruin my friendship with Jake but at the same time don’t really feel it’s all on me. Our friends seem to be siding with him so far. A*****e or not?

