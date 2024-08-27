Homeowners Are Fed Up With Strangers Invading Their Private Backyard For The View, But Some People Are Shaming Them For Enforcing Their Land’s Boundaries

When you have a backyard with amazing views, it’s understandable that others may want to take a peek.

But what do you do when your private space turns into the neighborhood’s favorite lookout?

In the following story, the homeowner just wants a little privacy, but no one else likes that idea at all.

Let’s learn more about what’s going on.

AITA for not wanting people to traipse through our backyard to look at the view? We live in a community (250 homes), and our home and one other are on top of a hill with amazing views. We are on a cul-de-sac, so to see the views, you either need to be in one of our homes or in the shallow backyards. There are no fences (we can’t build one), but it is very obvious that it’s not open to the public. Also, the edge of our backyards drop off very steeply into a rocky decline, which is dangerous. We both have screened-in porches that go the entire length of the backside of our homes. They are totally private unless someone is in the backyard, so it’s nice to relax outside after a shower. Our next-door neighbors and we are very private people. We don’t want random strangers wandering around our backyards. They have put up two signs along the long driveway.

One is a small stop sign below the community-installed sign that says ”Private Driveway,” and the other says, “These premises are under video surveillance 24/7,” as we both have Ring doorbells and security cameras. We hoped this would be a deterrent.

The signs obviously do not work.

People still drive or walk up and come in back to look at the view. Sometimes I have been caught in just a towel after a shower or sunbathing. When we ask their answer is always “we’re just looking at the view.” Yesterday, a guy and his kid came up, and I was mad. I asked if he lived here, and he said his dad did. Then I asked if he had seen the signs along the driveway, and he said he was leaving. I said, “The signs are there for a reason, “ and his kid asked him if they were in trouble, and the dad said something like, “Some people don’t like to share.” I have told the people I’ve met here that if they ever want to look at the view, they should just call me and ask. I have no problem with that; I just want a heads-up. AITA?

It’s unfortunate that they can’t make a public lookout area.

Here’s what the fine folks over at Reddit had to say about this.

According to this person, the HOA may be able to help.

Landscaping is an excellent idea!

This is excellent advice!

This person explains that US liability laws have changed.

Something needs to give.

It’s not fair that their privacy is constantly being invaded, and the area sounds quite dangerous for trespassers.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.