Sisters Were Excited That Their Brother Was Going To College So They Can Have Their Own Rooms, But When Their Parents Turn It Into A Guest Space Instead They Get Big Mad

Sharing a room with a sibling is challenging even if you have a big room. But if it’s a super small room, it’s even harder.

And what if you could have your own room, but it’s reserved for something else?

Read this story to see how these sisters are dealing with this.

AITA for yelling at my parents for turning my brother’s old room into a guest room? My sister and I were excited our brother went off to college because we hate sharing a room. Our room is about the size of a large closet. I wouldn’t mind it as much if the little privacy I had in my room wasn’t constantly taken over by my sister.

But the reality is very upsetting.

But they’re turning his room into a guest room and called me entitled for not liking it. I screamed at them about how they can’t really expect their two teenage daughters to live in a glorified closet until they move out for a guest room. Then I said we just wanted privacy.

And feeling misunderstood made it that much harder.

They got angry at me and grounded me for being ungrateful. To top it off, my sister is mad at me because I ruined our chances of getting our own rooms.

Here is what some people have to say.

It’s manipulation. Definitely.

The gaslighting is ridiculous.

Something tells me his is bigger and nicer.

This is my theory: their parents are sending a message that a guest is more important to them than they are.

I don’t think this is healthy and cruelty is never okay, but…

Poor kids.

This story made me sad.

