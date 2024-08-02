They Had Two Friends Join Them On A Trip Last Minute, Then Proceed To Argue Over Bedrooms That Weren’t Meant For Them

Friend trips are always fun but require a bit more planning to ensure everyone is on the same page.

How would you react if you helped plan a trip and late joiners wanted to take your room because they’re a couple and you’re single?

Would you give in and sacrifice your comfort? Or let them deal with whatever they get?

In today’s story, a person is put in an awkward spot when this very thing happens to them.

Let’s check it out.

AITA for refusing to sleep on a single mattress on the floor and leaving two friends in an uncomfortable situation? My group of friends and I decided to travel during Easter week. In total, we are 7 people, 3 couples and me. When we considered this trip (3 months before), a couple, Logan and James (both 30ish) said they wouldn’t go, so we looked for a house with 3 bedrooms and not 4 as usual. I have no problems with them btw. With 3 weeks left until the trip, they said they would like to go, we even tried looking for other houses, but the good ones were already occupied and the rest were bad.

Everyone should’ve already known the deal.

We told them that it only has three rooms, but it is possible to go with 7 people (I checked with the host and he said that 8 people can sleep in the house). It would be a 4 day trip. When we arrived at the house, there were 3 bedrooms as expected, a single mattress and a sofa. We were deciding who would sleep where and when I saw that James and Logan would have a room, I made it very clear that I would sleep in a room with a bed not on the floor.

This is why it’s always best to plan early and accordingly.

They started saying that they were a couple and they didn’t have a double mattress for them, so I was being irrational in wanting to have a double bed when I don’t need. I replied that I didn’t take the road for 6 hours to sleep, wake up with back pain and I paid to have a room, but that one of them is welcome to sleep with me in the bed, I don’t care. They said they paid more than me, so they also have the right to a room (they didn’t pay, they just paid for each one).

Understandably, the person stood their ground.

I agreed, but they confirmed it was only 3 weeks before, so that’s what they got and I didn’t want to sleep on the floor. In the end, I kept my ground and James slept on the mattress and Logan on the couch. The trip was good, apart from some snide comment or other saying that I was being incoherent and that I could sleep on the mattress peacefully. The rest of us remained neutral, taking advantage of the discussion to entertain themselves.

The price matters less than the principle.

I don’t think I was wrong here. They had the chance to have a room to themselves, but they refused and then went back. I may have paid “less,” but I paid for a room just like the other two couples and if they arrived later, I don’t think they necessarily should have the double bed (aka room) to my disadvantage . AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this. However, the couple said they weren’t going at first, so the trip was planned without them.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about it.

This commenter completely agrees with the poster.

This person feels communication could’ve been better.

Here is someone with a lot of questions.

Here’s another person who thinks they got what they deserve.

Yet another person calling out the couple.

What’s fair is fair.

If you say you don’t want to go and change your mind later – consider yourself lucky you still get to go.

Deal with it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.