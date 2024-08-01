They Named Their Baby After His Wife’s Father, But Since He’s Been Nothing But A Jerk To Them Since They Want To Change The Baby’s Name

If you’re gonna change your kid’s name, I think it’s best to do it BEFORE they start speaking and understanding what the hell is going on!

So this guy is on the right track with the timing…but is he being an *******?

Read his story and see what you think.

AITA for insisting we change our son’s name? “My wife (24F) and I (28M) had our first baby five months ago. We’ve been together for 6 years, married for 5. He is a beautiful little boy and we gave him the same first name as my wife’s father, ‘Keith’. My wife grew up hating her father for cheating on her mother and abandoning the family. In the past decade, he worked tirelessly to improve their relationship. In her family, it’s typically tradition for the first grandson and granddaughter to be named after their grandparents and my wife was proud to name our son after her father.

Things got complicated.

However, a few weeks ago, my wife and her father had a MASSIVE argument. Turns out, he is convinced that for some reason I am going to cheat on my wife. He thinks we got married too young and I’ll get bored of her now that she’s devoting all her time to our son. He told my wife this after she opened up to him about how worried she was about being pregnant so soon after giving birth. We didn’t plan the second pregnancy and a few days after the argument my wife miscarried and it was a painful moment for the both of us. Essentially, he kicked her while she was already down for no reason. I had a friendly relationship with him but I know he wanted my wife to marry someone from her own background.

This was getting weird.

Since the argument, my wife has not been calling our son by his name. She’s using nicknames, calling him ‘the baby’ etc. She said that she needs time to get over the argument with her dad, but she also blames him for the miscarriage which is something I don’t think she’ll get over. FIL has made no attempts to apologise or reconcile.

He had an idea.

A month into my wife refusing to use our baby’s name, I said that we needed to change it because it’ll be better for my wife’s mental health and our son’s development. If this argument continues or is ever brought up again, she can’t be too upset to use his name when he’s old enough to actually know it. We’ve started the process now to change the name and somehow it got back to FIL and he knows that I suggested it. He is infuriated. He said that I was supposed to be the levelheaded one since my wife is postpartum and recovering from a miscarriage and that I’ve just made their rift a million times worse since I’ve denied him the family tradition. My in laws think I’m an ******* for insisting on the name change since now it’ll be even harder for them to reconcile. I don’t think I’m an ******* but my brother said it would be a good idea to get an unbiased opinion. AITA?”

Let's see how folks reacted on Reddit.

Sometimes, a name change is necessary…

This guy sounds like a piece of work.

