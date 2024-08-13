Thieving Neighbor Steals Packages And Causes Havoc In Their Apartment Complex, So They Set A Trap And Help The Police Restore Order To The Building

Living in the same apartment as shady neighbors makes you feel like you always have to watch your back – and your mailbox.

Neighbour & his friends kept stealing my packages so I got them arrested and evicted I had a problem neighbour for so many years. He’d terrorise the area, he was an addict and dealer, thus we always had unsavoury people popping up, breaking into houses/cars, stealing packages etc.

I know it’s to do with him because he had previously admitted that it was his friends doing it and I’ve seen CCTV from other neighbours showing his friends damaging cars, etc. He’s stolen bank cards that came in the mail, makes the most obnoxious amount of noise that wakes me up and his friends/fiends almost always ring my bell in the dead of night, around 2/3AM. I’ve shouted at them so many times and have argued with him too.

My neighbour has also been in prison multiple times for various things, including very serious crimes, so he would do well to keep his head low as a free man, you’d think. We live in an house converted into apartments, where there are 4 apartments and a main area downstairs to walk through/where mail goes. He’s always leaves the main door open, which I’d ask him not to, so his friends can come and go. Sometimes they’d kick the door down and trash the area.

Whenever I’d get a package and I wasn’t home, the couriers would leave the package unattended in the front garden or the main area outside my door, despite me instructing them not to. My package would be stolen by my neighbour/his friends in SECONDS. This went on for years and when confronted, he’d deny it but I knew it was him. Other 2 apartments are old people who I am friendly with who also dislike him. The issue is I never had any proof. I once called the police after he wrote a note to me apologising for his friend stealing my package, but that went nowhere. This time I wasn’t going to let my over £250 worth of stolen packages go amiss.

I put up a camera in the main area. I saved the boxes from some other packages and placed an apple and some plastic bags in there for weight, set them outside, and within 5 minutes they were stolen by his friend who hadn’t seen the camera. Gotcha! I called the police and they came over, but by the time they did, the guy had left the building. They told me they’d look out for him.

A few weeks after, I get a call from the police about it. They tell me they’d pay me a visit. 5 days go by and at 7AM I get a call from the same officer asking me to open the door quickly and quietly. I do, and she tells me to go inside, but not before I see about 15 plain clothed officers hiding behind a wall. I look through the peephole and they all storm inside, boot down his door and arrest everyone inside as well as seize BOXES of illicit substances.

This was all caught on the camera I bought, so I sent the footage to the landlord. The police also gets in touch with the landlord, and thus my neighbour is evicted on top of it. This was a month ago. None of his mail has been picked up, and I’m getting a lot of joy out of this. Moral of the story? Keep your hands to yourself.

What did Reddit have to say?

