Airline Passenger Declined To Switch Premium Seats With A Honeymooner, But Offered To Sell It For A Hefty Price Instead. Was He Wrong?

Imagine being on a long-haul flight, all set for comfort in your premium economy seat, only to have someone ask you to trade places so they can be with their new spouse.

That’s what happened to one traveler when a recently upgraded honeymooner asked to swap his comfy seat for an economy spot next to his wife.

Let’s dive into the story.

AITA for offering to sell my seat to honeymooners. I was flying from Melbourne to Dubai. I paid for a premium economy seat because it is a fourteen hour flight and I want to be comfortable. The person in the next seat had been upgraded and they asked if I could switch seat with their wife as they had just gotten married and were on their honeymoon.

How sweet.

I congratulated him on his nuptials and asked where his wife was sitting. He pointed towards the back of the plane. In economy. I declined to switch seats. He asked if there was any way to convince me. I offered to switch if he paid the difference between the seats. It is a goodly amount. I had been lucky to get mine at a decent price. It would only have cost him $1,000 AU$.

What a deal.

He said that they were on a budget for their honeymoon. I congratulated once again and put in my earbuds. He muttered that I was an *******. I said he was a jerk for taking the upgrade instead of either sitting with his wife or giving it to her.

Fair.

I told my wife about the incident and she thinks I should have done the nice thing. For the record she hates flying in economy so I know she would not have switched.

When a premium seat becomes a bargaining chip for lovebirds in economy, opinions fly high…especially from Redditors.

This person says the groom asking for the seat was definitely the AH.

This person says they’re probably going to get divorced soon anyway, now that the wife sees his true colors.

This person concurs–that guy is such a jerk.

Honeymoon or not, when it comes to airplane seats, it’s every passenger for themselves.

Apparently.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.