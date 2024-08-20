‘This airline will use weather to get out of their legal obligation.’ – American Airlines Customer Accuses The Company Of Cheating Her Out Of A Hotel Voucher After Her Flight Was Cancelled

Well, that doesn’t sound fair, now does it?!?!

A woman named Courtney posted a video on TikTok and told folks about how a travel experience she had with American Airlines went off the rails.

Courtney was supposed to fly from Sacramento to Austin with a layover in Dallas, but things didn’t go as planned…

She said, “My flight leaving Sacramento was delayed by a couple hours, and at first they were saying that it was like a staffing issue. And then they changed it to tell everybody waiting there that it was weather. But, they kept reassuring everybody that we were definitely going to be making our connecting flight because they could make up time in the air.”

Once the passengers boarded, Courtney saw maintenance people fix issues on the plane and they sat on the runway for three hours.

She said, “I asked the flight attendant, ‘Are we still going to be making our connecting flight?’ And she was like, ‘Oh gosh, no’. Almost like, ‘Where would you even get that idea?’”

Courtney’s flight finally took off from Sacramento but while the plane was en route to Dallas, an announcement was made that there would be no more flights leaving Dallas that night and passengers would get hotel vouchers.

She said, “We all get off the plane, and we’re looking around and there’s, there’s just nobody. So, you get to the customer service desk, and the line is hours long. So they had been doing this obviously to multiple flights, because there were way more people than just our flight in that line.”

Courtney said she waited in line for an hour and a half and was told by another customer that the airline was no longer giving away hotel vouchers because they were claiming that all delays were weather-related.

Courtney talked to another person who was heading to Austin and they agreed to split an Uber there instead of staying in Dallas for the night. She said her flight was refunded but she wasn’t reimbursed for her Uber ride.

She told viewers, “Moral of the story is that this airline in particular will absolutely use weather as an excuse to get out of their legal obligation to reimburse you and to provide you with accommodations if they’re having mechanical issues or staffing shortages or whatever.”

Courtney added, “I personally will never fly with American again. And I’m very sure that if it wasn’t for our credit card company, we would have been on the hook for the whole thing.”

