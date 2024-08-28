Homeowner Yelled At A Female Car Owner Who Parked Her Vehicle Across His Driveway Because She Was In Hurry, But Now His Wife Thinks He Should Have Used For Tact

A person’s driveway is their property, and is something they alone should have access to unless they’ve agreed otherwise.

So I think most people would be more than a little annoyed to come home and find someone else parked across it.

This man scolded the car’s owner for trespassing, but his wife thinks he handled it all wrong.

AITA for yelling at someone who parked across my driveway? I came home from doing grocery shopping to find a car parked across my driveway. I wandered up the street and found a house having a bridal shower. I knocked on the door there, and asked the girl who answered the door if she knew whose car it was. She didn’t, but said she would find out.

I went back home and, five minutes later, this other girl walks down the street. I asked her in what world is parking across someone’s driveway acceptable? Her response was that she was in a hurry, and didn’t see a yellow line on the road, so she thought she could park there.

I ask her if she was actually serious in thinking she can park across a driveway just because there’s no yellow line. And then continued to berate her, because I had to take my daughter inside (who was asleep) in the cold.

My wife thinks I overreacted, and thinks I was the jerk.

I countered with, “At least, I didn’t call a tow truck.” And in future when she goes to park her car, hopefully, she’ll remember the confrontation and park in a way that doesn’t inconvenience other people. So Reddit, AITA?

She’s lucky he only confronted her.

He could have cost her a lot of money instead.

