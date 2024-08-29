Family Is Tired Of Kids Using Their Mailbox For Target Practice, So They Decide To Upgrade It With Concrete

To be perfectly honest, I’ve never known anyone to smash a mailbox in with a baseball bat. Maybe it’s more of a country thing.

But from what I hear, mailboxes fall victim to rowdy kids armed with bats all the time, and usually are nothing but splinters by the time the kids are through.

But when this user was tired of his mailbox falling prey to neighborhood misfits, he and his Dad reinforced with concrete to teach those kids a lesson.

Check it out!

Someone was playing mailbox baseball, so we filled it with concrete This happened when I was a kid at my childhood home. Our mailbox at the end of our rural driveway has been destroyed multiple times, so my father and I decided to get even. We went out and bought a much larger mailbox, bent some metal sheeting and added a small rebar frame, and placed it all inside the larger mailbox.

And this reinforced mailbox acted as a shield for their actual one….

Basically a small mailbox with the larger one, with a gap around it that we filled with concrete and rebar pieces. We also replaced the post with a steel and concrete post in a 3 foot hole, and bolted it all together. Then we waited…

Sure enough, someone soon tried to destroy the mailbox, and was completely unsuccessful. They barely left a scratch!

It took a couple days, but then we saw a little scratch on the mailbox… And we knew justice had been served. We didn’t have the tech at the time to put a camera up, but I would have loved to have seen it happen in real time.

When you swing a baseball bat like that against concrete, it bounces right back towards you!

Reddit had their own stories of mailboxes fighting back against destruction!

And this user’s story confirmed that snow plows and mailboxes were not big fans of each other.

This user even knew a mailbox that took down a neighborhood kid’s hummer!

Finally, this user recalled meeting a mailbox vandal who suffered the consequences of a reinforced mailbox.

“Neighborhood Wars 2: The Mailbox Strikes Back!”

It seems never ending.

