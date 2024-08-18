Homeowner Poured Her Money And Sweat Into Improving Her Home, So A Lowball Offer Lit A Fire Of Petty Revenge In Her Soul

There are many annoying things about the process of buying and selling a home.

One of the most insulting, though, is when a buyer totally lowballs you after you poured your heart and soul into your home.

Find out what happened when this person decided to get back at a potential buyer who tried to get off cheap.

Here are the details!

Future Landlord Petty Revenge We live in a state that has just an awful housing market. We managed to buy our house a few years ago, after looking and being outbid on multiple properties. It was a bit of a fixer upper, but not too bad, and it was in a nice neighborhood so we were thrilled. No plans to move for at least ten years, so we got to work on different projects and have really made this house a home.

They received a letter from a potential buyer of their house.

Last week, we got a letter in the mail from someone living a few cities over. The letter basically said, we aren’t a real estate, we are just looking to get into the rental market and want to buy your house so we can then rent it out. They included an offer in the letter, $50k below market rate, justified by them that it’s okay because we won’t use realtors, and they’re a family trying to make income on rental.

She didn’t like it.

I’m annoyed for two reasons: 1. How the heck are we supposed to buy another house if we are getting below market value for ours? 2. You want me to sell you my home so you can rent it out to someone else for probably way too much? In a housing shortage? When it’s already hard for people to buy a home? Pass. Pass on all of it.

But she decided to “help them out” anyway.

But as it seems, they need help buying houses, and they so kindly gave me their phone number and email address. So I went ahead and signed them up for every predatory mortgage lenders list I could find. I also set their location for EST (we are PST), so they’ll be getting 6am phone calls for the next few weeks until they get off everyone’s list. It’s silly, and VERY petty, but made me feel a lot better!

Petty, indeed.

Let’s see what other Reddit users have to say about this.

Yes, A for effort!

This one does it differently.

This user says they’re only pretending to be a family.

This one is impressed!

Finally, this user suggests a counteroffer.

We wouldn’t want them to miss funding opportunities, would we?

What a perfectly diabolical move.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.