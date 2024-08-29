Homeowner Had His Hood Open To Check Something In His Car, But A Nosy Neighbor Cited HOA Rules And Told Him To Shut It Or Else

HOAs can be very strict and ridiculous about their rules.

Guy told me to close my hood I mentioned about wanting to be petty below, but I’m not actually going to be. The dude just got me worked up. Just let me change my fuse/relay, bro.

So, I’m checking the fuses and relays on my car, when some random guy comes up, and tells me to close my hood and that it’s not allowed. Working on vehicles is usually prohibited in HOAs and even apartment complexes, but all I’m doing is checking my fuses because I have a faulty A/C relay. I don’t have tools lying out, no parts or anything. I’m just looking at my fuse box.

The guy didn’t even see what I’m up to. He just starts walking over, shouting that I can’t be working on my vehicle, and to close the hood. This guy has Karen vibes, and I can feel it in my bones that he’ll report me to the office immediately. But I’m not going to stop.

I’m feeling petty, too, because he said to close the hood, but the HOA only prohibits working on your car. So, I’m thinking of just leaving the hood open all day and sitting on the porch. What can I do to annoy this guy even more when he comes back to me?

Might I say that having the hood open and looking at the engine do not go against the rules, which is what I’m basically doing, and I mean seriously, it’s a fuse. I’m not changing brake pads, changing oil or fluids. Usually, they restrict people from working on cars because it can become a huge mess, like fluids get everywhere and people can get hurt. I’m not paying $120 dollars to have my car towed because a fuse is blown but in this case it’s just an AC relay luckily.

