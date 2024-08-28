Mom Secretly Installed A Camera On Their Driveway To Monitor Their Youngest Daughter, But When The Older Daughter Found Out She Freaked Out

It is perfectly normal for parents to be suspicious of their teenagers.

So this mother, along with his husband, discreetly installed a camera on their driveway to know if their teenage daughter was sneaking out of the night.

However, when their other daughter living next door found out about the camera, she had a surprising reaction.

AITA for not telling my daughter we installed cameras in the driveway? My husband and I have two daughters. One is 21 and the other is 17. Our 21-year-old lives in our guest house, which is completely detached from our house. She pays rent, and she’s allowed to do whatever she wants. She never has to ask permission or let us know when she’s inviting anyone over. She’s an adult who can do as she pleases.

Our 17-year-old, on the other hand, is obviously not an adult. She’s still in high school, living under our roof, and expected to follow our rules. Lately, we’ve been suspicious that she’s sneaking out and doing things she isn’t supposed to, so we installed a discreet camera in the driveway without informing her.

The problem is, we didn’t tell our 21-year-old about the camera either. She and my 17-year-old are very close, and we were afraid she might warn her sister about it. Our guest house and our main house share a driveway, so if anyone visits my daughter’s guest house, the camera sees that, too.

Since installing the camera, my husband and I have learned that one of my husband’s best friend’s sons (he’s only a year older than my daughter) sometimes visits my daughter (21) in the middle of the night. It really surprised us to see him visiting her because we had no clue they were close at all. He’s probably come by about 5 times in the three weeks we’ve had the camera up. He usually arrives around midnight, and leaves around 3 or 4am. She’s never mentioned him to us.

My daughter and I are close and have a great relationship, so I let curiosity get the best of me. I told her about the cameras, and let her know that I was aware of her visitor. I told her I didn’t care at all, but I was just curious about what was going on between them.

She immediately freaked out at me for invading her privacy. She said she was humiliated because “that’s her business,” and she claims we should have told her about the cameras so she wouldn’t “embarrass herself.” I’m not sure why she’s so secretive about whatever’s going on between her and this boy, but she is.

The way I look at it, the driveway belongs to me and my husband, not to our daughter, and it’s outside in a public area. She should know the risks of inviting someone into our driveway in the middle of the night. There would be the chance of us seeing even without cameras. It’s not like we put cameras inside the guest house. AITA?

