Outcast Middle Schooler Is Tired Of His Basketball Coach Disrespecting Him, So He Quits And Ruins The Whole Season

Even as someone who really enjoyed sports as a kid, my time playing them was some of the most anxious of my entire life.

Something that should have been fun literally consumed me with anxiety, and while I enjoyed the games themselves, the hours before were pure torture.

So when this user had had enough of his middle school basketball coach disrespecting him, he quit in a blaze of glory.

I ruined my class’ last year of team sports This was from way back when I was 14 y/o in my last year of middle school. I was the weird nerdy kid, but liked sports casually. They were (and still are) fun to play and thats about as deep as it will ever go. My grade school/middle school was a private school which at the time was on its 2nd to last year before it closed. In my class the boys consisted of myself and 5 other kids. One did not want to do sports at all and refused to join anything. So that left 5 kids even interested in playing sports, meaning the only sport we could play was basketball.

Just like most sports, I wasn’t particularly good at basketball, but I liked playing it and found it fun. However my coach was a jerk and was one of those “my kid is an amazing athlete” type of sport dads. Im pretty sure if it weren’t for the fact that he had to play me for his kid to even play a sport, I wouldn’t be playing a whole lot.

At one point he even just out right insulted me. Combine that with me learning the kids in my class were talking about me behind my back and i finally had enough. We had only played one game. I came into the gym for practice, uniform in hand and threw it at the coach. I shouted at him and the other four kids “screw you i quit!” I remember seeing their faces as they all slowly realized what that meant, freaked out, tried to stop me but i didn’t care.

I finished the school year and went to a different high school and ended up getting into cross country/track where the coach was amazing and made me enjoy sports again. Meanwhile to my knowledge none of the other kids ever went that far in sports. Any time I ever saw the old basketball coach after that, he never looked me in the eye and pretended I didn’t exist. I don’t care. I won. I ruined his last year of being able to coach his kid and enjoy sports with his children because him and all those kids were jerks.

If you only have 5 players, it would do you pretty good to keep all of them happy!

