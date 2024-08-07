This Passenger Asked The Person Behind Them To Stop Kicking Their Seat. When He Wouldn’t They Devised A Genius Revenge Plan.

Don’t you just hate it when someone on the plane is being a jerk?

In this story, despite asking them politely to stop, the passenger would continue kicking OP’s seat from the back.

Continuously kick my seat on flight, get your belongings soaked This happened a few years ago when I was flying to Canada for a trip. Midway through the flight, I was awaken by the person behind, kicking my seat. I thought it was a kid, so I ignored it.

After a few minutes of non-stop kicking, I turned around and saw that it was a guy in his mid-twenties. I asked him politely to stop and could hear him and his friends snickering, saying something in a language I did not understand. He stopped for a moment, but restarted.

So, I took my water bottle, and slowly emptied half of it on top of his backpack that was under my seat. I heard him freak out when we landed and it was satisfying af.

