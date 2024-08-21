Rude Neighbor Kept Blocking A Homeowner’s Driveway, So They Called A Tow Truck And She Ended Up Losing Her Job

Living next to inconsiderate neighbors can test anyone’s patience.

When this neighbor continued to block this homeowner’s driveway despite several warnings, they had no choice but to teach her a lesson.

AITA For having my neighbor’s car towed and causing her to lose her job? About a year ago, a new neighbor moved in next to me. She does not have a driveway and I do, so she has to park her car on the street. Occasionally, I would see her car parked in front of my driveway. Usually I would just park on the street and not say anything, or I would go and ask her to move her car. This went on for a few months, and she eventually got a parking ticket for parking in front of my driveway and stopped blocking my driveway entirely. In May, my neighbor was parking her car in front of my driveway again. I asked her again to please not block my driveway. She said she would make no promises because she didn’t know how to park on the street.

I told her that she needed to learn how to park better because she lived in a neighborhood where that was the only option for most people, and that it wasn’t my problem that she didn’t know how to parallel park. She got extremely angry and all of the goodwill between us stopped after that argument.

At the beginning of July, she started a new job where she had to work nights, and our schedules were now totally opposite of one another. I would come home and her car would always blocking my driveway, and when I went to leave for work in the morning, her car would always be blocking my driveway. After about a week of not being able to access our driveway, I asked my husband and he said it would be best to just let it be because working nights is stressful and she’s probably under a lot of stress having starting a new job. I didn’t agree with this, but I kept my cool.

About two weeks ago, I got home from a bad day of work very angry and decided to do something about it. I called the police and let them know that someone was blocking my driveway. They said they would send out a tow truck to have the car moved. The tow truck driver began to pick up the car, and as this was happening my neighbor ran out screaming and begging with the tow truck driver to not take it because she would lose her job.

I felt no regret. She was doing something illegal and had already got a ticket for this once before. She had her warning. The tow truck driver just told her it would be $800 to pick up the car from the city lot. This whole time she was saying some pretty mean things to me, calling me names, calling my husband names, and threatening us. I have not seen the car on the street ever since. A few days ago, I saw her outside and she began screaming at me telling me that she lost her job. I said that I was sorry for what happened, but that it was her fault for blocking my driveway.

My husband and I talked about it, and he said that while he was on my side he felt that I was an AH for getting her car towed and making her lose her job, and that we should at least pay her the $800 to get her car back. I’m not sure if they added on extra fees for storing the car for this long now, and I don’t think we should pay her anything, because I had already tried being nice once before and it didn’t work out. AITA?

Not only is it rude to block someone else’s driveway, it’s unsafe!

The husband is acting a little sus.

The neighbor had a chance to change her ways, but she refused.

The fault lays with the neighbor – it’s cut and dry.

It was a hard lesson, but it had to be done.

Maybe she can use all that free time to learn how to parallel park.

