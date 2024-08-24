Homeowners Bought A House Knowing There Was Some Disputed Property Lines. Now They Want To Put Their Foot Down But Don’t Want To Lose The Neighbors As Friends.

Moving in to new neighborhoods and making friends with the neighbors can get tricky when there’s a lot of obstacles in between.

WIBTA for asking our neighbors to stop blocking our driveway, and just parking there instead? My husband (24m) and I (23f) just bought a house 🎉- when we looked at it we were turned off to it as the only way to the garage is an easement between homes (ETA; I used easement here but now I am questioning if this is the correct word. We’ve clarified it is our property, and they’ve been told to keep off before, they don’t have rights to it). It’s an old neighborhood, houses are moderately close together.

But our realtor clarified we own the entire easement, the property owners in the 60s bought it from the other home owners at that time. We bought the house. My husband loves to work on cars so the garage was the big win for us.

But their garbage cans are also stored on our property. This is the part that makes me think I am truly just the problem because we bought this house and knew what could potentially come with it- they’re in the way. At first we were positive about it but pulling cars in the back, where they keep them, it’s a tight squeeze. Knowing it’s our own property and we can’t utilize that space it’s irritating to with everything else piled on- Our neighbors have a lot of visitors and cars of their own. They will park in the spot all day. We keep it open so we can go in and out and both their toddler and our toddler will ride their bikes in that area (our kids are both 3, it’s a perfect play date match and I am worried over how this will impact that too).

We’ve been here 3 months and I’ve had to ask them to move their cars more times than I’d like. We come and go a lot on weekends we’re trying to fix this house up that comes with a lot of dump runs and we need our space open. When we moved in they told us about the people who lived here before and how they actually SERVED them papers over the fact they were blocking the driveway. That’s when they (the neighbors) learned that that wasn’t their property at all, and they had no rights to use it. The wife (32f) told me they assumed it was just down the middle like a normal property.

I don’t think it’s my problem they didn’t clarify before buying. We did- that’s why we bought the house. Her husband (39m) said he just doesn’t care, and he’d only use it to sometimes work on his truck. I figured if they ask- and it really isn’t a day we need it who cares. But they aren’t asking. Maybe I should have said -just ask- but I’m not the best at these things. We’ve mentioned that we need to keep it open they acted like they understood. We’ve kindly asked them to move enough I think they should just understand we need it open.

So my husband has just decided to park there. We have 4 cars, that’s why we liked this space and need this open. He consistently parks there that way it’s open when we need. The worst part about this is- they just park in front of the driveway on the road. I feel like bad over it all. We just bought a house, I want to be happy and enjoy the process of fixing it up.

Part of me wonders, maybe they just really don’t know? But they HAVE to, there’s no way they don’t. So am I the problem if I just lay it out flat and tell them to move their cans too?

