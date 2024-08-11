August 11, 2024 at 2:45 pm

Traveler Showed People What The Cheapest Room On A Carnival Cruise Ship Looks Like

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ginnydeaza

Admit it, you’ve been wondering about this…

I’m talking about what the absolute cheapest room looks like on a cruise ship.

Well, wonder no longer!

A TikTokker named Ginny posted a video and showed viewers what was up on her Carnival cruise ship.

Source: TikTok

Ginny showed viewers the closets and said about her partner, “The way he unpacked is crazy.”

She then showed folks the TV in her room.

Source: TikTok

Ginny then showed viewers the small bathroom and said, “And that’s it, guys.”

Now you know!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@ginnydeaza

@ginnydeaza

♬ On and On x Madison Calley – Madison Calley

♬ On and On x Madison Calley – Madison Calley

Let’s see what folks said about this on Reddit.

This individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Another person is a big fan of cruises.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker is all about it.

Source: TikTok

The more you know…

