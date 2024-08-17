Traveler Warns People To Avoid Putting Certain Kinds Of Stamps On Their Passports. – ‘Put it inside of your travel journal.’

I’ve never heard of anything like this before, but I guess there’s a first time for everything!

A woman named Keeks posted a video on TikTok and warned travelers against putting souvenir stamps on their passports.

The text overlay on her video reads, “YOUR PASSPORT IS NOT A COLORING BOOK!”

She said about this trend, “I get it. It’s fun to have souvenir stamps. Put it inside of your travel journal. Don’t put it in your passport because you will not make it back home.”

Keeks added, “Here’s the thing, you can do it. Everyone has free will,” but, she added, “for some reason just wants to sift through your passport and they see some souvenir stamp from Disneyland or wherever, they will deny you.”

Keeks said if a person’s passport gets denied, they’ll have to get a new one and they’ll be stuck in a foreign country.

She said, “So yes, it’s possible you could go through and be fine, but why would you risk that?”

The caption to her video reads, “You only got one passport, why would you do that??”

Here’s the video.

Now let’s see how viewers responded.

This person chimed in.

Another individual learned something new today.

And this person doesn’t play around…

You don’t want to get stuck in a foreign country, do you…?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.