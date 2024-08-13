Truck Driver Wouldn’t Move When They Were Asked Nicely, So They Made Sure To Block Him In So He Couldn’t Go Anywhere

When are people gonna learn…?

Park a truck in my driveway and refuse to move? “So about a year ago they subdivided one of my neighbors properties, and problems ensued. So where I live there were three (now four) houses sharing the same driveway, with a fence on both sides so there is nowhere else to go. Now the guy who was building the house came over to my place on day one and explained that here’s my number to call, and I will be here the whole time except for my two week vacation in a month.

Well, to build a house it requires a lot of truckloads of cement and various things. Generally the days that they did this they would go to all of the neighbors houses early in the morning to give them some time to move their car out onto the street so they weren’t blocked in. A month later, while the guy who I have the contact details for is on vacation, I drive down the driveway, turn the corner (it’s an L shape) and find a fracking massive gravel truck there, just pulled up.

Now, there’s space for the truck to move off the driveway, but he looked new and probably didn’t understand the situation. So I get out of my car as he gets out of his cab, walk up to him and politely ask him if he can move the truck off the driveway so we can get access.

He just looks at me and goes “**** off kid, real men doing work here. I ain’t movin.” I say it again being serious this time and say that I have somewhere to be and that they aren’t following the access policy (which all the houses signed). I get told to **** off yet again, and then the guy starts to try to threaten me. So, I walk away and think, how will I get to meet up with my friends?… (for movie marathon, awesome btw.)

So a few texts later, my friends pull into my driveway as instructed by me, and park directly behind his truck, blocking him in. He had no way out. My friends jump out, lock their cars, and walk towards my place. Guy comes out shouting “You can’t park there this is an active construction site! This is illegal, I will call the cops”. I walk up to him, say that since this is now a parking lot according to you, I will park here as I have the right to use it. And to top it off I inform him that what he is doing is illegal, and I’m not as I own the land that we’re standing on. One and a half hours later, when we need to go get more supplies, we find him in his cab fuming to the site manager on holiday and being told that he’s in the wrong. We go somewhere in our cars, come back and of course he’s gone. When the site manager gets back he comes with the truck driver and they both apologize to me. Even gave me a half dozen beers as a apology gift. Best. Feeling. Ever.”

