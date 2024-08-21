August 21, 2024 at 2:21 pm

Uber Customer Discovers Her Passenger Score Wasn’t 5 Stars And Now She’s Blaming Her Friends. – ‘Who knows what they did in those cars.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ingridbisu

A woman named Ingrid talked to TikTokkers about how she found out that her Uber passenger score was lower than she thought it would be…and how she figured out why she had that score.

She said that she had no idea about her passenger score until an Uber driver made a comment to her at the end of her ride that he was surprised she had a low score because he thought she was really nice.

Ingrid thought about why her score could be low and she finally figured out that it was her friends who were to blame.

She said she gave her Uber login info to some friends so they’d always be able to use the service in case of an emergency…but her friends had been misbehaving.

Ingrid told viewers, “Who knows what they did in those cars because clearly it wrecked me. It wrecked my score.”

She said she changed her password to keep her friends out of her Uber account and then spent a long time rebuilding her passenger score.

Ingrid said that her score is now at 4.74.

I think she needs some new friends!

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

One viewer spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker offered some advice.

Don’t forget to be a good Uber customer!

