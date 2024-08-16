August 15, 2024 at 10:20 pm

Ulta Customer Warned Against Getting A Haircut In Their Stores. – ‘When I got home and straightened it, oh my god.’

How bad could a haircut really be…?

Well, according to a woman named Ally, getting a haircut at Ulta can be a DISASTER.

She took to TikTok to show what she thinks are the disastrous results of her visit to the beauty store chain.

Ally said, “Do you ever walk into an Ulta and see the haircutting place, and you’re like, ‘Who gets their haircut at an Ulta?’ I did and I’m going to show you what this woman at Ulta did.”

Ally showed viewers a photo of the back of her hair after her Ulta appointment and she said, “I can laugh about it now, but when I tell you my mental health was hanging by a thread.”

She added, “She cut it and styled it curly so I couldn’t tell what she had done. When I got home and straightened it, oh my god.”

Ally said he tipped the woman 20% even though she wasn’t satisfied with her cut and she added that she wore her hair up in a clip for a long time because she didn’t know what else to do.

The caption to her video reads, “beware of the Allen Park Michigan Ulta salon.”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s how people reacted.

This viewer was horrified.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person didn’t hold back.

She didn’t seem too happy about what went down at Ulta, did she?

