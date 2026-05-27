May 26, 2026 at 10:35 pm

A Routine Dog Walk Turns Into a Rescue After She Finds a Dog Trapped in a Pool

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a pool

TikTok/@sydneyjojackson

Good thing this woman was in the right place at the right time!

Her name is Sydney and she showed TikTok viewers how she happened upon a dog who was in some serious distress.

woman walking to a pool

TikTok/@sydneyjojackson

The video’s text overlay reads, “Was about to take my dog for a walk when she led me to this!”

Sydney walked out back by her pool with her dog.

woman walking to a pool

TikTok/@sydneyjojackson

She saw a dog in her pool struggling to get out.

Sydney approached the dog and went to help it out.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “I dread to think what would have happened if I hadn’t have been around!”

dog in a pool

TikTok/@sydneyjojackson

Take a look at the video.

@sydneyjojackson

I dread to think what would have happened if I hadn’t have been around! #dogrescue #animalpatrol #dogtok

♬ original sound – Ibiza Records

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is caught in the middle of family drama after cleaning out her hoarder father’s home.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 11.41.34 AM A Routine Dog Walk Turns Into a Rescue After She Finds a Dog Trapped in a Pool

And another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 11.42.09 AM A Routine Dog Walk Turns Into a Rescue After She Finds a Dog Trapped in a Pool

We’re glad she was there to help out this little fella!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter