A Routine Dog Walk Turns Into a Rescue After She Finds a Dog Trapped in a Pool

Good thing this woman was in the right place at the right time!

Her name is Sydney and she showed TikTok viewers how she happened upon a dog who was in some serious distress.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Was about to take my dog for a walk when she led me to this!”

Sydney walked out back by her pool with her dog.

She saw a dog in her pool struggling to get out.

Sydney approached the dog and went to help it out.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “I dread to think what would have happened if I hadn’t have been around!”

Take a look at the video.

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Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This viewer chimed in.

And another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

We’re glad she was there to help out this little fella!