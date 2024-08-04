Viral Video Shows Buffet Customers Using To-Go Containers To Snag A Ton Of Food For Later

Don’t hate the player, hate the game!

Truer words have never been spoken when it comes to what you’re about to see in a viral TikTok video.

The point of going to a buffet is to load up on food so you get the most bang for your buck, but this…well, this is something else.

The video shows people taking anything and everything they can get their hands on at a restaurant buffet and loading the grub into plastic bags and containers.

And it’s quite a haul!

The text overlay on the video reads, “Survival mode at the buffet.”

It looks like these folks are preparing to enjoy the fruits of this feast for quite a while!

One thing’s for sure… they’re gonna be eating on this haul for a minute!

Check out the video.

Here’s how people reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker made a funny comment.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

Ain’t no shame in their game!

