‘We’ve now paid over $4,000 out-of-pocket.’ – Jeep Owner Is Furious That Her New Vehicle Broke Down After She’d Only Had It for Six Weeks

Anytime you spend a good chunk of money on something new and it falls apart after a short time, you get rightfully upset.

And a woman named Hillary had quite a story to tell!

She took to TikTok to tell viewers about the number of problems she had with the new Jeep Grand Cherokee she bought and it will make you think twice next time you go car shopping.

Hillary had only owned the Jeep for a matter of weeks when she said the rear air suspension failed. The repair took three weeks and was covered by the car’s warranty, but all the other costs involved with the repair, such as renting a vehicle, were not covered.

She said she got the car back and things went from bad to worse: “Just two days after this, we went to drive the car, and all of a sudden we heard a loud pop, and the rear right airbag failed again. It’s obvious that whatever caused this the first time was not resolved by the last dealership.”

Hillary told viewers, “We’ve now paid over $4,000 out-of-pocket for expenses on a brand new car that’s still under warranty.”

Her caption says it all: “We learned an important lesson the hard way. JEEP = Just Empty Every Pocket.”

