When A Mom Let Her Kid Run Up To Their House And Upset Their Dog, He Figured The Sprinklers Would Send Just The Right Message

Nobody wants to be known as the neighborhood grouch, but sometimes boundaries aren’t respected.

When people literally won’t stay off your lawn, sometimes you have to reach for your inner Boomer.

See what happened when “Get off my lawn” becomes an unavoidable phrase for these homeowners.

Get off my lawn So, for background, we used to have a neighbor who hosted a “religious studies” class next door. This wouldn’t be a problem, except she, herself, admitted that it was more of a glorified babysitting service out of her house. That is irrelevant here though.

There was this specific mom who would constantly come to pick her kid up 30 minutes early and let her 5-year-old run on our yard in front of our house. Besides the obvious safety concerns with the kid climbing our tree and not knowing this family, the kid had a tendency to walk up to our dining room window and terrorize our dog through the glass.

My dad went out one day and asked her to stop letting her kid on our property and politely informed her there was a playground within sight of our house that was for the community. She apologized and my dad went back in the house.

Not 5 minutes later, she let her kid go back onto our front yard, and her kid continued the terrorizing of our dog. My dad again went out and more sternly asked her to leave, this time pointing out her child was making our dog freak out through the window.

She apologized but once my dad went inside, she let her kid continue once again.

My dad had enough and decided this was an perfect opportunity to water our lawn. She was pretty upset because her phone got wet, and her kid was upset because he got wet too.

She nor her kid did not touch our property again.

This mother needs to respect people’s and animal’s boundaries.

I doubt she learned her lesson, though.

