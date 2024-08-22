When Her Downstairs Neighbor Wouldn’t Stop Complaining About Her Normal Level Of Noise, She Decided To Give Them Something To Complain About

Stories like this make me SO happy that I live in a house and not an apartment complex anymore…

Because I remember loud neighbors at all hours of the night – and on the flip side, neighbors that complained about every little sound.

How did this person handle a pushy neighbor?

Read on and get all the details…

Oh, my workouts bother you? I’m not a good neighbor? “I used to live in a top floor of a two-story apartment complex. The floors are thin, I will admit, as i could hear my downstairs neighbor’s xbox rumbling when he was gaming. I was super happy when he moved out because it was annoying (that, and he’d scream at his wife at 2-4 a.m. in front of their kids).

She admitted to making some noise…

My husband and I had just started some HIIT workouts about three days a week and we’d use the living room. Sometimes this would include high knees, or jumping, or burpees, but not always. We’d usually get started around 6 or 6:30 at night and only work out for 15-25 minutes, depending on the workout. After about a month we had a new tenant move in below us who obviously was extremely angry that we were working out. I thought it was an older lady who had moved in due to how much she pounded on the ceiling during our workouts — or even worse, she had started pounding on the ceiling when i was playing with my little dog or even walking down the hallway!

How strange…

I later found out she was in her late 20’s early 30’s, so i really saw this as being completely irrational since we were generally great neighbors (considering the ones that moved in across the hallway that would have parties until later, scream, yell, and be crazy all night). We started doing the HIIT workouts more often. I started to run down the hallway every time i needed to go around the apartment. I started playing with my dog by smacking the crap out of the floor. We would rush around all day long whenever we knew she was home, and yet she continued to bang on the ceiling. She also had a problem with me watering my plants on the porch, because the water would drip down if there was too much. I swear, one drop fell on her one day and she screamed up at me. “EXCUSE ME! Your water is getting me all wet”. I paused. “Well… if it were raining, you’d be getting wet, too.” She then ran inside slamming the slider. Eventually we didn’t do the workouts as much but continued to run around the place. She got herself a dog, but didn’t take care of it right and just locked it in her bathroom every time it was whining.

She wasn’t done yet…

It would also whine the entire day she was gone for work, about ten hours, and I could hear it (i worked at home). My dog was upset by it, her dog was obviously upset, and i called animal control on her several times. Since i felt this was her payback, i started monsooning my plants on my porch, always soaking her sun chair in dirt water. She moved out an entire month early, and left an awesome bike on her porch that i fixed up and sold for money.”

Here’s what folks said about this story.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

You can’t please everyone…

But you could try a little harder next time.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.