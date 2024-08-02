Wife Brings Home Another Pet Against Agreement, So Husband Takes Drastic Action And Sparks Household Drama

Jeez, talk about animal drama…

AITA for following through on a promise I made to my wife about bringing home another animal My wife (33F) and I (34M) have been married for 5 years. When we married, I had a dog and she had a cat. We have since gotten another dog and 2 cats through a local rescue agency. My dog is getting older and is starting to have some health issues. Two of the cats have health issues as well. Nothing life-threatening, but they do require medication and/or special care.

The last cat we got was one that my wife brought home on her own after visiting the rescue agency about an unrelated question. She saw the cat and “just had to bring her home.” This was about 6 months ago. I told her at the time that bringing home animals needs to be something we discuss together beforehand. We already have pets with health issues and bringing strange animals into their home isn’t a good idea.

She apologized and agreed that any future pets would be discussed and agreed upon beforehand. I told her that if she brings home another animal without talking to me about it first, I will bring it right back to the rescue agency until we have a chance to talk about it. This brings us to last week. I had to run some errands over my lunch break and made a quick stop at home. While there, I heard a very faint mewing sound and thought one of the cats was stuck somewhere. But as I was looking around, I noticed all 3 of our cats following me. Eventually, the sound led me to a closed closet at the end of a hallway.

Inside was a cat-carrier with a cat I had never seen before.

I picked it up, brought it to my car, and drove it straight to the rescue agency. They told me my wife hadn’t gotten the cat from them, but they would take it (don’t worry, it’s a no-kill shelter). I went back to work and went about my day like normal. I never texted or called my wife about the cat. That night, I waited for my wife to bring up the cat, but she never did. It was becoming clear that she was trying to hide it from me. It wasn’t until I got home from work the next day that she finally came clean. She asked me if I had taken the cat to the shelter and I told her I did. She started crying and told me that she was just holding it for someone else because she saw it on a Facebook group and she wanted to help. She said she never had any intention of keeping it and that she already had a home lined up for it and now she has to call them and tell them what I did.

I asked her why she would try to hide the cat from me if that was what she was planning. I told her that was something that we could have discussed together instead of her going behind my back and trying to sneak around. She told me she was going to bring it to our vet before bringing it to the new family and it was only going to be in our house for one night. She’s pissed at me for bringing it to the shelter, but I feel like I did exactly what I told her I would do in this scenario. She’s the one who tried to be sneaky and if I’m being honest, I’m not sure I 100% believe her story.

