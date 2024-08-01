Woman Suspects Her Family Is Stealing From Her, So She Sets A Trap And Exposes Them At Their Next Family Gathering

When you discover money is missing from your safe, most people would never dream their closest family members could be behind it.

But that’s exactly what happened in this story.

When this young woman finds incriminating evidence on her relatives, she finds a dramatic way to expose their little secret in front of the rest of the family.

Read on for the full scoop.

AITA/ for exposing my mom, sister and cousin at a family event? I 21F live with my mom (56F) and sister (25F). I work part-time and clean houses on my off days to pay for school, rent and other necessities. So my savings are about $12k. My mom and sister have well paying job but can never budget and have bad spending habits.

She’s been burned before, so she took precautions.

I recently found out that my safe disguised as a book was missing. I put my money in cash in a safe book in a hide area is because my sister and mother had two incidents of taking money from me. I forgave them, but I’m not stupid as they will jump at the chance again.

So all my money is bent at the right hand corner. I have pics and videos of them bent, numbers of some bills, safe and being bent. Furthermore, I found it broken open in the garage bin covered/wrapped in cardboard.

There’s been some suspicious activity around the house.

My cousin (24F) was over the other day and I said “hi” to her in the kitchen and she was carrying the same cardboard box (it was from a ginger ale package) go to the backyard with my mom and sister who were outside already. I decided to check the wallets of my moms and sisters and there was the bills with the bent corners. I took a pictures and videos. As I came up with a plan to be petty.

It’s time to bring her plan to fruition.

The next day, my extended family was at my aunt’s sitting around and talking. I asked my cousin what she was doing with the cardboard at my moms house with my sister and her. She said she was helping my mom spray paint some frames. (My mom likes to refurbish furniture.) I said okay, then I got up to get my bag (with the broken book safe) and grabbed my sister’s and mother’s wallet.

It’s time for the big reveal.

I came back and dropped the broken book safe in front of my cousin (my sister was close by) I asked her if she knew what this was. She had a surprised look on her face, but said nothing. I then turned to my sister and said you definitely know what this is. By then everyone was watching.

She broke out the evidence.

Next, I showed my family all the pics and videos. I even open their wallets in front of the family showing my money with the bended corners in it. One pic clearly showed the numbers on those bills the ones in the wallet. My cousins mom my started going off on her daughter for stealing from family.

But they weren’t going to go down so easily.

Most were speechless, but my mom, sister, and cousin tried everything to defend themselves. I then stated I’m being generous by not going to the police right away and giving them a month to return what they owe.

Enough was enough.

I also told them that I’m moving out. I apologized to my aunt for the trouble. Then I went home and added a lock and chain on my bedroom door. Since then I have spoken to some family members. But some have said I went overboard and there were less dramatic ways of doing this. AITA?

Bet they thought they got away with it too.

What did Reddit think?

She’s certainly not the one who went overboard.

Next time she shouldn’t go so easy on them.

No more chances – they’ve shown their true colors.

She really should keep her money in a safer place.

She may have exposed them in front of the rest of the family, but they still got off easy in the grand scheme of things.

Her family won’t be banking on her trust any longer.

