Young People Keep Being Obnoxious At The Hotel Where She Works, So She Calls Them Out And Their Reservation Is Cancelled

20-something year old calls Mommy because she was mistreated A patron of my hotel was blasting music, so I politely told her she couldn’t do that in the lobby. The following days, she and her friend have loud conversations, played loud music and mutter insults about me. At one point the woman actually calls her mom on her cellphone and begins to tell her how badly the hotel is mistreating her.

Their holiday turns into a quest to annoy OP.

The noise started bothering patrons, so I tell them they are going to need to go to their rooms for the night. They acted like they didn’t hear, so I picked up the phone and pretended to dial security. I told them they were going to need to return to their rooms or I would have security escort them off the premises.

Then the patrons got what they had coming to them.

They demanded to know why, so I said this: “Because none of you have emotionally matured past middle school and I won’t sit and be disrespected for a second night because you fail to understand why we can’t have curse words blaring in a place of business.” She threatened to call her mom again and her mom did show up, but the general manager had ended their reservation.

Same. They probably get away with everything at home.

I bet she bragged to her friends about getting kicked out of a hotel.

That didn’t make sense to me. Maybe it was a special occasion.

This wouldn’t surprised me at all and it’s another reason to remove them from the hotel.

I will never understand this. I suspect it has a little to do with people wanting to have power.

I wouldn’t have given her so many chances.

