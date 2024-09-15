A Deli Worker Tells A Customer He Has To Follow Store Policy To Purchase An Item, So He Unleashes A Vicious Barrage Of Insults On The Poor Woman

Some people truly have no shame, especially when they’re dealing with people they consider beneath them.

And no one gets the brunt of this anger worse than customer service workers, who have to deal with tantrums and outbursts from countless customers.

So when this user was offended by a deli worker doing her job, he unleashed a despicable tirade of insults on her, then had the nerve to ask Reddit if he was in the wrong!

Check it out!

AITA For Going Off On A Grocery Store Employee This afternoon I had to take off from work for a few hours to take my grandma to a docs appointment. As such I was dirty from working, and in my normal work clothes, denim shirt and jeans along with some greasy boots. While she was in at the appointment I went into the Safeway across the street to get her some baby aspirin, and myself a Gatorade.

OP was soon distracted from his mission by the deli’s olive bar…

While looking around trying to find a cold one I noticed the olive bar (you fill up a container with olives or antipasto type stuff, and you weigh it at the register). So I got myself a container of olives and peppers and went walking off to the register, the deli manager who I’ve talked to 100 times at this store mind you yells to me “You need us to label that so you can pay.” They haven’t ever done this so I asked her “When did that start?” “It’s always been like that, bring it over.”

But OP didn’t remember the policy existing before today…

“No it hasn’t, I’ve always weighed it at the register.” “What’s the code for them? If you’ve done it at the register before you’ll know the code.” “I leave it up to the cashier.” Then I started walking to the register. She then yells at me: “This is why we have to raise prices, people like you.”

And OP’s temper flared, and said something you should never say to a woman…

So I said some things I’m not proud of, I’ll paraphrase here, I walked up to the deli counter and asked her directly “Are you accusing me of trying to steal olives?” “I didn’t accuse you of anything.” “Oh good, because for a minute there I thought you were being a profiling *** and accusing me of stealing 2.5 dollars worth of olives when I spend around a $1000 a month in this store.” When I went to walk away she said something under her breath and stared at me while I walked away, then shouted “Next time just pay for them.”

But the godforsaken interaction wasn’t over, and neither was oP’s tirade.

So I turned around and called her everything I had boiling up and told her to call the cops and I’ll stand right ******* here with the olives I’m trying so ******* hard to steal. Then I said “Don’t worry I can wait a minute for you to get around here to detain me since I’m such a criminal.” She then waddled off into the back office, and I went off to find the floor manager and told him what happened. He looked annoyed and went off to find her, I set the olives down and just left because I wasn’t about to give them any business. Anyway, AITA?

For yelling obscenities at and demeaning the poor store employee who was just trying to do her job? Yeah, I would say so, OP.

Reddit said OP’s behavior was absolutely inexcusable and that it was basically an adult tantrum.

This user said that OP was the reason customer service workers often hate their jobs.

Many said that OP’s outburst was a clear indication of what he thought not just about that poor woman, but every woman.

Finally, this user said that OP’s poor response to people’s judgement only made him ore despicable.

OP sounds like a real prize.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.