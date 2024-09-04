A Factory Worker Was Told He Needed To Take An Employee Photo, So He Dressed Up To Prove A Point To His Boss

I love any story where working folks stick it to The Man…

We MUST get our pictures taken? Ok. “I worked in a factory years ago that had what we called the ‘wall of shame.’ It had pictures, taken by a professional photographer, of all office and floor personnel. As you would expect, the floor personnel were all in dirty factory clothes, office people in dress attire. This was done when that plant opened, and new hires were sent to the photographer’s studio for their picture at the end of their first year. I worked third shift, and was told that I and another coworker had to go after our shift to get it done.

Tried to get out of it, but was told in no uncertain terms that we had to go. Cue the seemingly harmless malicious compliance.

The coworker I went with was a drinking buddy. I told him at the bar the day before to bring a shirt and tie. He asked why, and I told him it would upset the plant manager. He was in. The next morning, we went to the studio, and the photographer gave us a puzzled look. He said he thought he had two floor workers scheduled, not office workers. For those that don’t know, floor workers at most factories are considered extremely stupid trained monkeys. I innocently said we didn’t know we couldn’t look nice for our pictures. He dubiously took our pictures and sent us on our way.

The fallout: About a month later, my coworker and I were called into the plant manager’s office to explain our pictures. He was ready to explode when I again explained we just wanted to look nice as our pictures were being professionally taken. He turned a deep shade of red when I added I didn’t know it was against the rules for floor workers to dress up for their pictures. He dismissed us while trying not to flip out on us. My friend and I barely held our laughter in as he slammed the door behind us. It gave me great amusement to look at those pictures until they closed the plant.”

