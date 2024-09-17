A Girl Wouldn’t Stop Bullying Her, So She Turned The Tables By Calling Out Her Clothes And Embarrassing Her

Oops!

Accidentally ruined bully’s favorite pants. “I was in I think 4th grade(?) when this new girl joined my class. I was already bullied by one of the boys and another girl and this girl decided I was a good target for her as well. She’d berate and tease me pretty much every day. Until one day where a thought randomly hit me as she was in the middle of making fun of me in front of her friend group like she’d done so many times before.

She was wearing these shiny dark red pants, she’d wore them so often they must’ve been her favourites. I don’t know how I hadn’t thought of it before but in that moment I realised I recognised the pants because I’d had a pair just like them. So without thinking I ask her “did you buy those at the second hand shop in the village? Because I donated a pair of pants just like those to them a while ago”.

I guess she did get them from that shop because her face instantly dropped and she got really mad and after that day I never saw her wear those pants again and she didn’t bully me again for the several months until she moved to a different school. So I accidentally ruined what seemed to be her favourite pants and got her to stop bullying me all on the same day. Pretty productive day if you ask me, haha.”

Don’t be a bully, y’all!

