Snooty Kid Bullied A Student With A Specific Request, So They Decided To Comply With Hilariously Embarrassing Results
Don’t say stupid things unless you’re willing to face the consequences.
That’s the lesson in today’s story when a kid at school gets embarrassed by another kid at school he was trying to bully.
Let’s see how the story plays out…
You Ask, I Comply
I have a fun story from the past.
Back in the 4th grade, there was this snooty clique-type kid who always used to push me around a bit.
Even back then I was a taller kid (now 195cm), so I always just brushed it off because I had no sense of threat, and didn’t care.
The snooty kid said something different…
But, one day (as a 4th grader does when they come to “power” with adult language), he said in a reply “Kiss my ***”.
That’s when the devious child inside me took over.
He decided to try to comply.
I got behind him, stooped down, and went to do so.
In embarrassment he ran away, and I took to chase my new prey.
I may have gotten detention and a lesson on what harassment was (again, 9yo here), but he got trauma due, and never bothered me again.
We eventually became colleague-friends in high school, so it’s all just a laugh now.
I hope the snooty kid got detention for his language.
I wonder how the other kids at school reacted.
Kids will be kids and all that.
