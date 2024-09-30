Snooty Kid Bullied A Student With A Specific Request, So They Decided To Comply With Hilariously Embarrassing Results

Don’t say stupid things unless you’re willing to face the consequences.

That’s the lesson in today’s story when a kid at school gets embarrassed by another kid at school he was trying to bully.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

You Ask, I Comply I have a fun story from the past. Back in the 4th grade, there was this snooty clique-type kid who always used to push me around a bit. Even back then I was a taller kid (now 195cm), so I always just brushed it off because I had no sense of threat, and didn’t care.

The snooty kid said something different…

But, one day (as a 4th grader does when they come to “power” with adult language), he said in a reply “Kiss my ***”. That’s when the devious child inside me took over.

He decided to try to comply.

I got behind him, stooped down, and went to do so. In embarrassment he ran away, and I took to chase my new prey. I may have gotten detention and a lesson on what harassment was (again, 9yo here), but he got trauma due, and never bothered me again. We eventually became colleague-friends in high school, so it’s all just a laugh now.

I hope the snooty kid got detention for his language.

