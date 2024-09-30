A Lawyer Scammed Their Family, So They Wrote The Most Scathing Review Ever And It Went Viral

You never know what’s gonna go viral these days…

And the person who wrote a 1-star review for a sketchy lawyer probably never imagined what would happen next.

Check out what he had to say in this story from Reddit!

Lawyer threatened to sue me for a 1-star review. Now his 1-star reviews are going viral. “Lawyer scammed me and my family to the point where we’re seeking recourse in court.

I left the lawyer a 1-star review and the lawyer threatened to sue me for defamation (it was all true) if I didn’t remove that review. It all backfired as I added that fact to my review. Now, the lawyer is getting tons of upvotes on my review and random 1-star reviews harassing him from everywhere. He even got a 1-star review from the Northwest Territories of Canada.

They’re so secluded from the rest of Canada that I didn’t even know (in my naivety) that they spoke English up there. The lawyer who did me wrong is now laughing stock.”

Something good went viral for a change!

It doesn’t happen very often!

