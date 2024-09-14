Mom Used A Complete Stranger To Stop Her Son From Acting Up, So He Responded With A Witty Comeback She Definitely Didn’t Like

Some people are too insensitive, and everyone should know that using differently-abled individuals to scare kids is unacceptable.

When this man overheard a mom reference his disability to scare her son straight, he was quick with the perfect comeback.

Sadly, she didn’t appreciate the humor.

Read below for the full details!

Don’t use me to parent your kids. I have dwarfism, and this often leads to weird interactions in public, especially with kids. Sometimes, a kid comes up to me to ask me why I’m so short, and I have a pre-prepared response for that. But most of the time, they just loudly ask their parents why I’m so short.

Parents have different responses to their kids.

Usually, the parents will awkwardly drag their kids away, telling them not to comment on people in public, which is sad but understandable. I like the parents who just say something about how some people are born like this, and even though we look a bit different, we’re still regular people just like everyone else. Sometimes, I hear a gem like. “I bet he shrank in the wash.”

But this man hates it when parents use him as an example when teaching their kids.

What I can’t stand is when people try to use me to parent their kids. I’m sure you can think of ways to convince your kids to finish their plate at dinner that don’t involve pointing at a dwarf in public. And saying, “That’s what happens when you leave food on your plate,” or “He didn’t listen to his mommy when she told him to eat all his vegetables.”

He feels humiliated and annoyed.

It’s rude, it’s humiliating, and it teaches your kid that differences are a bad thing, and that people are at fault for their differences or disabilities. It just annoys me.

Here’s another instance where the mom pointed at him.

A few days ago, I was in public. A kid who was maybe 4 or 5 years old was acting out, and his mom was clearly struggling to keep him under control. So she pointed to me, and told her son that I was one of Santa’s elves, and I was watching him and would tell Santa about his behavior.

So he told the kid he would be getting an iPad.

The kid’s name was on a key ring on his backpack, so I just said, “It’s ok, Hunter. You’re already on the nice list, and Santa told me you’re getting an iPad this Christmas.” Hunter was excited. His mom was not.

That’s some quick thinking there!

Let’s see what other users have to say.

This user says a simple answer is enough.

The comments were not okay, says this one.

LOL. That was funny yet insulting.

People are loving the comeback.

Finally, this user shares a personal experience from his childhood.

Some people are not suited to be parents.

Sadly, no one makes you take a test first.

