Postal Worker Demanded He Prove His Neighbor’s Package Wasn’t In His House, But He Had Rock Solid Security Footage. Now His Neighbor Is In Trouble And It Could Cost Him Big Money.

Porch pirates are awful, but fraudsters are even worse.

The person in this story was trying to save his own skin, but put his neighbor in a sticky spot in the process.

See what happened and why it incriminated his neighbor.

AITA for providing evidence against my neighbor? The other day a postal worker knocked on my door about a package that had been delivered four days ago. He asked me if I had any evidence of it not being in my house or else he was going to make a police report against me for theft.

He got to work to cover himself.

I was kind of floored but I showed him the security footage from my front door with time stamps for that day. He tells me that my neighbor had filed a complaint today saying he never received his package. That this is the 20th time this year alone that he has claimed to not have gotten his package, but that in previous years it has been more.

But the drama didn’t end there.

But that now the company this postal worker works for had decided maybe it was him stealing their packages so they were going to start garnishing his wages in the amount of money lost. Later I tell my neighbor the postal worker came to my door asking if I had taken it but I told the worker my neighbor picked it up. He called me an ******* for intervening because he was trying to teach them a lesson for delivering to the wrong house.

Here’s what people are saying.

Sounds weird and very unethical.

It doesn’t seem to make sense that this would happen.

They BOTH sound sketchy. A Ring camera sounds like a good idea.

Definitely consult with this person’s company. They need to know he’s done this.

I don’t think you can get prison time for this, but I guess if he’s doing other illegal stuff, too, or on probation it could happen.

I would feel very uncomfortable living next door to someone this shady.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.