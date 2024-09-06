Rude Couple Stole Theater Seats He’d Been Assigned And Refused To Move, So He Got An Employee To Have Them Removed

When you buy tickets to see a movie, you expect to be able to sit in the seats that you purchased.

What happens if someone else sits in them and refuses to move when you point out their mistake?

That is what the guy in this story dealt with, but it all worked out in the end.

Check it out.

Take my seat and another families? No movie for you! Today I decided that I wanted to go to a movie theater today.

Now that is splurging.

This was a special treat to celebrate my first day off in like 2 weeks doing about 95ish hours a week, so I bought my seat, and both seats next to me, as well as the seat in front of me. I wanted to spread out more than Jabba, without worrying about others.

Aggravating.

When I got into my theater however, I noticed there was a guy and his wife sitting in the seat in front of my actual seat. I initially decided to not say anything, until a family came up and said the wife was in one of their seats. The wife checks there ticket, and I noticed it was for a completely different row, no where close to where they were.

What a jerk.

But before the wife even says anything the guy quite loudly to the family says they aren’t moving. I then also politely ask them to move, as they are also in a seat I bought and I wanted to put my feet up to relax. He then blew up at me, and after many expletives told me if I wanted my seat I’d need to move him myself. Ok, wish granted. I decided to go and one by one print out all my tickets at the very slow kiosk, then went to the customer service desk and told them someone was in my seat, and I wanted them to get out of it.

Good!

I head back with a ticket bro in tow, and loudly demand the guy and his wife move. Guy decides to check the tickets, and I present all 4 of mine, the family present theirs. The guy does nothing, cause he only bought a single ticket and figured no one would dare question him or ask him to move. The ticket bro tells him to leave, and the guy starts to yell about how he needs to see it with wife, but ticket bro is having none of it.

This guy is good at his job.

Tells him leave alone or leave with security and get banned. Ticket guy then moves the wife to perhaps the absolute worst seat ever, as her ticket was for one of the closest rows, and it’s a corner seat too. And considering the movie was in 3d, I imagine it was really bad. Movie was great though, and I got to go full Jabba while watching.

I can’t believe the wife stayed and watched the movie without him.

Did this guy think he was going to get away with it?

Apparently so!

