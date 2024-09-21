School Bully Picked On Him On The Bus, So He Revealed The Bully’s Bad Habit And Got Him Expelled

What do you do when a school bully picks on you? In today’s story, instead of getting mad, one kid gets even.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Bully pushed my head against the window so I got him expelled. I was sitting on the bus one day when my bully got on. I had already found a seat, and was sitting alone. The bully came up to me and demanded to sit next to me. Probably to bully me on the ride home. I told him no, there were plenty of other seats.

The bully slammed OP’s head into the window.

He argued with me for a bit, then slammed my head against the window. He sat down and I looked out the window the ride home, trying not to cry as my imaginary man jumped over the telephone poles. Next day I concocted a plan.

OP used the bully’s bad habit against him.

I knew this bully chewed tobacco. I was in 7th grade, he was in 8th grade. When I got off the bus to get to school, I told the bus driver that he was chewing on the bus. He wasn’t; he was smart enough to do it out of the sight of authority.

The bully was caught with chewing tobacco.

The bus driver stopped him when he got to the front, and asked him to empty his pockets. She found the chew and sent him to the principals office. Turns out, that was the third time he was caught with chew.

The bully got expelled.

His dad bought it for him and the school was fed up with him distributing it through the school. He was expelled.

Why would the kid’s dad buy him chewing tobacco to sell at school? That seems like a bigger issue here.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader also imagined a man running alongside the school bus.

Another reader is concerned about WHY the bully was expelled.

Okay, I’m not the only one concerned about the bully’s dad…

This reader shares a similar story about his son.

Another reader finds this story concerning on multiple levels.

Someone really needs to call PCS about the bully’s dad. That seems to be the real problem.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.