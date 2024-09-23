September 23, 2024 at 1:46 pm

A Shopper Explained Why She Thinks People Shouldn’t Buy Certain Seasonings At Grocery Stores

by Matthew Gilligan

If cooking is your game and you consider yourself pretty handy in the kitchen, you’re gonna want to pay attention to what this woman had to say.

Her name is Shandra and she told TikTok viewers that there are certain things they need to avoid when they go grocery shopping.

Shandra filmed her video at a grocery store and said, “I hope y’all pay attention when you buy your seasonings.”

She showed viewers a jar of Meijer lemon pepper seasoning and pointed out that it has yellow food dye in it.

Shandra then showed viewers a jar of Badia lemon pepper seasoning and said, “That’s why I like this brand. Pay attention, y’all.”

Check out the video.

And here’s how people reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Thanks for the tips!

