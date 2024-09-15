After Being Made The Executor Of Her Family’s Estate, She Refuses To Sell The Land Her Family Wants To. But When She Makes An Exception For One Family Member, The Rest Of Them Is Up In Arms.

When a family member dies, the distribution of their assets is always a touchy subject.

Especially when emotions are already flaring during a period of grief, people can get caught up in what they consider the “fair” division of their property.

So when this user was made the executor her grandmother’s estate, she was reluctant to distribute the land to her family, except for her cousin who needed surgery after major weight loss.

Was she wrong to pick and choose who she gave their fair share of the estate?

AITA for approving plastic surgery for my cousin? I come from a giant extended family. My grandparents owned a ton of land in what was basically the middle of nowhere. It has now become the outskirts of a fast growing city (i.e., it’s very, very valuable). My grandma died earlier this year, and I became the executor of her estate (oldest grandson, see above re: family is all kinds of fucked up).

Obviously, being the executor of a quite large estate, I get loads of requests from my cousins and siblings to sell the land and give them money (or, really, just give them money). I am in contact with an attorney and an appraiser, both of whom I trust. They both advise against selling, as the land will only be worth more (potentially, a LOT more) in the future. I am going with their advice and not selling the land, with one exception.

My cousin Anna is the nicest lady you’ll ever meet. She would literally give you the clothes off her back.

My aunt and uncle (60s m/f) are jerks of the highest order. They kept Anna morbidly obese from the time she was a teenager so she couldn’t leave them. They’d fix her plate with huge quantities of food, then refuse to let her leave the table until it was finished. They only stocked their house with junk and soda so she didn’t have any alternatives. It was tragic to see as a kid, she was so sad and in so much pain. She hasn’t had a job, she’s never dated, and she still lives at home with her parents and is pretty much their slave, as she has no alternative.

Aunt and Uncle Jerk finally got Anna weight loss surgery about two years ago. This was right when her weight got to the point where they would have to take care of her, instead of the other way around. Anna has lost over 200 pounds and I’m so, so proud of her. Anna now has a lot of loose, hanging skin from the weight loss.

My aunt and uncle won’t pay for removal, so she is constantly in pain and embarrassed by it. I plan to sell a piece of the land to help pay for Anna’s plastic surgery. The rest of my siblings and cousins are calling me an asshole, because I’m not giving the money to them. AITA?

