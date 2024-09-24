After Trying for 10 Months This Woman Still Couldn’t Set Up Her Apple Watch. – ‘I want my money back.’

Ugh, this is frustrating…

A woman took to TikTok to talk to viewers about the issues she’s had and continues to have with her son’s Apple watch.

The woman said she bought the Apple watch on Black Friday in 2023 and that she still hasn’t been able to figure the darn thing out.

She said that she bought more than one watch and tried to figure out how to set them up in a chat with Verizon but she got nowhere.

It took 25 mile trip to a store to figure out her issue, but then she realized that one of the watches wasn’t holding a charge.

She was obviously upset when she filmed the video and said, “This is a very rough, frustrated TikTok, I just tried calling into Verizon customer service but they are closed right now.”

She added, “So tomorrow, I get to do this over my lunch hour, hopefully, I can get this done within an hour to remedy this and get them to see what has happened and I want my money back.”

I thought these things were supposed to make our lives easier…

