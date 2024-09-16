Atlanta Airport Employee Revealed Why You Should Never Fly Out Of There On A Tuesday. – ‘Y’all either going to miss your flight, or y’all are going to be walking to the gate.’

If you’ve never been to the airport in Atlanta before, let me fill you in…

That place is wild!

It’s packed, it’s chaotic, and it’s HUGE.

And, according to an airport worker named Nelle, there are certain days that you don’t want to try to fly out of there.

She shared a video on TikTok and said that it’s in people’s best interest to avoid the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesdays.

Nelle said, “Just don’t book on Tuesdays, period” because the airport’s ATL Skytrain only has one train running to move passengers on Tuesday evenings.

She said, “Y’all either going to miss your flight, or y’all are going to be walking to the gate. You could be on T walking all the way to D, or you could be on D and walking all the way to F.”

Nelle added, “So, I don’t recommend y’all booking any flights or any late flights out of Atlanta on Tuesdays because you’re either going to be stuck or out of breath.”

The Atlanta airport can be pretty overwhelming!

