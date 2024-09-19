Auto Mechanic Reveals A Secret Feature Found On Every Michelin Tire. – ‘I don’t know why, but I really like that little detail.’

Michelin tires are known to be among the best on the road.

TikToker @_andwhyisthat_ reveals that in addition to being high-quality tires, they also have a little secret built in that most people don’t know about.

He explains, “This is just something I like about Michelin tires. Do you see that guy right there, the Michelin man? He’s pointing.”

He goes on, “What he’s pointing at is the ware bars. Right above that is a ware bar.

He then says, “What is a ware bare, these are ware bars on the tire. These little raised spots. What those are telling you is that if you hit those, like right there, you are at 2/32 of tread left. You need new tires.”

He finishes up by saying, “I don’t know why, but I really like that little detail.”

