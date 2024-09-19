September 18, 2024 at 8:21 pm

Auto Mechanic Reveals A Secret Feature Found On Every Michelin Tire. – ‘I don’t know why, but I really like that little detail.’

by Michael Levanduski

Michelin tires are known to be among the best on the road.

TikToker @_andwhyisthat_ reveals that in addition to being high-quality tires, they also have a little secret built in that most people don’t know about.

He explains, “This is just something I like about Michelin tires. Do you see that guy right there, the Michelin man? He’s pointing.”

He goes on, “What he’s pointing at is the ware bars. Right above that is a ware bar.

Wow, that is really useful!  I had no idea.

He then says, “What is a ware bare, these are ware bars on the tire. These little raised spots. What those are telling you is that if you hit those, like right there, you are at 2/32 of tread left. You need new tires.”

This sounds like an important safety feature, everyone should know about this.

He finishes up by saying, “I don’t know why, but I really like that little detail.”

I really like it too! Such a helpful little feature.

Let’s take a look at the full video so you can see exactly what he means.

@_andwhyisthat_

@Michelin 👀

♬ original sound – David

It seems like the people in the comments like it a lot as well, take a look.

This person went out to their garage and confirmed it is there.

This guy says the indicator is there to warn of about 20% life left.

This person wishes tires lasted longer. Me too!

What a great little feature, I’ll have to go look at my tires now!

